NG Eagle becomes Dana Air’s new partner

Dana Air

…Workers remain out of job

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), at the weekend, announced that NG Eagle, Dana Air’s new partner, will handle ticket refunds and flight bookings for passengers affected by the airline’s suspension. This is as staff of Dana Air remain out of job.

Recall that the NCAA in April this year, suspended Dana Air following a runway incursion at the domestic wing of the Lagos airport.

Sources close to the airline told BusinessDay that the management of Dana might not have sold the two aircraft but just gave them to NG Eagle to fly.

The deal was confirmed by Michael Achmugu, NCAA’s director of public affairs and consumer protection, in a statement he issued on Saturday.

The development followed a meeting between Chris Najomo, the acting director general of the NCAA, and representatives from Dana Air and NG Eagle, where they discussed ways to address complaints about delayed refunds

As part of the agreement, passengers will either receive cash refunds or have the option to use their existing tickets for flights operated by NG Eagle, ensuring minimal disruption to their travel plans.

“Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) refers to the suspension of Dana Air operations and its resultant effect on passenger travel.

“The authority is also aware that Dana Air customers who paid for flights that were not operated due to its suspension have sought a refund of their airfares and have been patiently waiting for same.

“In line with NCAA’s regulatory obligations, Chris Najomo and his management team have met with Dana Air and its new partners, NG Eagle with a view to resolving these complaints. The resolution is that NG Eagle will be taking up this obligation”, NCAA said in the statement.

The authority further noted: “To this end, Dana Air has informed that while alternative modalities are being put in place to treat cash refund requests, passengers who intend to utilise their travel tickets will be able to do so on NG Eagle.”

The statement assured the public that Najomo and his team would continue working to resolve all Dana Air refund issues swiftly.

A staff of Dana Air, who would not want to be mentioned, said she and many of her colleagues were still out of job and hadn’t been told what next action would be taken by the airline.