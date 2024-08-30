NCAA probe British Airways’ consistent flight delays into Nigeria

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has commenced investigations into recent late arrivals and subsequent delayed departures of British Airways flights to and from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for about three consecutive days.

The flight delays which commenced on August 27, 2024 has resulted in many inconveniences to the travelling public.

Ewad also: African airlines see 6.2% growth in air cargo in July, lowest in 2024

In a statement by Mike Achimugu, the director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NCAA said that the NCAA has contacted BA and initiated investigations into the frequent delays to establish the root cause of the delays and take appropriate action to ensure passengers rights are protected and prevent reoccurrence.

Achimugu stated that the investigation will include intensified inspections under the NCAA/International Civil Aviation Organisations (ICAO) Foreign Aircraft Safety Assessment Programme (FASAP) of all aircraft on the Nigerian route for regulatory compliance.

“The travelling public should be rest assured that the NCAA will do all within its powers to ensure their rights are protected,” he added.