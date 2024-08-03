NCAA allows Arik Air operate remaining fleet

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said it has not suspended or halted Arik Air’s flight operations, which continued as scheduled.

It stated that the suspension earlier announced did not affect the airline’s ability to operate its remaining fleet.

This is contained in a statement signed by Michael Achimugu, the NC AA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, on Friday in Abuja.

According to Achimugu, the NCAA is duty-bound to comply with the court order attaching Arik Air’s aircraft (5NMJF, 5NMJQ, and 5NBKX) following the determination of its case at the Supreme Court and to ensure compliance with regulatory and safety standards.

“Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) refers to the grounding of three (3) Arik Air aircraft following a court order or attachment.

“It is important to clarify that the action does not include the suspension of Arik Air’s overall operations by either the NCAA or the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, as claimed in some quarters.