NCAA suspends 10 private jet operators over failure to recertify

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the Permit for Non-Commercial Flights (PNCF) of 10 operators over failure to commence their recertification procsss.

The suspended private jet operators include Azikel Dredging Nigeria Ltd, Bli-Aviation Safety Services, Ferry Aviation Developments Ltd, Matrix Energy Ltd, Marrietta Management Services Ltd, Worldwide Skypaths Services, Mattini Airline Services Ltd, Aero Lead Ltd, Sky Bird Air Ltd and Ezuma Jets Ltd.

The suspension was due to a flagrant disregard of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 Part 18.3.4. This regulation forbids PNCF license holders from using their aircraft for the carriage of passengers, cargo, or mail for hire or reward.

In a statement by Michael Achimugu,

Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NCAA, he stated that as a result of flagrant disregard of this rule, the NCAA had earlier directed all holders of PNCF to undergo re-evaluation which should have been concluded by the 19th of April 2024.

“To this end, he said the NCAA has suspended the PNCF of the private jet operators,” Achimugu said.

He said the public is hereby notified that it is illegal to engage PNCF holders for commercial purposes.

“The NCAA will not hesitate to initiate enforcement actions against any PNCF holder found guilty of illegal operations.

“Furthermore, NCAA officials have been deployed to General Aviation Terminals (GAT) and private wings of the airports to monitor activities of the PNCF holders,” Achimugu added.