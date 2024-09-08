Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye speaks on World Cup, Champions League dreams

Super Eagles and Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

Super Eagles and Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has expressed his ambition to play in the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA World Cup. In a recent interview with the Italian Football Podcast, Okoye also shared his thoughts on his time in Serie A and his goals for the future.

Serie A title race

Okoye predicts a competitive Serie A title race this season. “From the way it’s going, Juve with Thiago Motta looks quite strong, but for sure Inter will also be a top candidate,” he said, suggesting a close contest between Juventus and Inter Milan.

Goalkeeping idol

Growing up, Okoye’s goalkeeping idol was Brazilian legend Nelson Dida, who made his mark at AC Milan. “Always Nelson Dida and never anyone else [who was my childhood idol]. I’ve never met him, but I’ve had contact with him through other people, which makes me very happy,” Okoye revealed. “I grew up watching Dida, standing in goal thinking I am Dida; he has given me lots of motivation. For me, he is the number 1 goalkeeper in the world.”

Best goalkeeper

When asked about the best goalkeeper in the world today, Okoye finds it difficult to name just one due to the varying styles and strengths of top keepers. “Very difficult to say. The way I learn, when I study build-up play, I study Ter Stegen. When I study high exits, I study Ederson. When I study saves, I study Courtois. In different parts, there are different goalkeepers,” he explained. “Difficult to say who is the best, but the most complete is Alisson, Neuer… I don’t want to answer this question [laughs].”

Time at Udinese

Reflecting on his time in Italy, Okoye described his first year with Udinese as “a little bit turbulent” due to his transition from Watford and recovery from shoulder surgery. “Luckily, the Pozzo family gave me a chance here at Udinese. I arrived as a second goalkeeper but in 17 games, I made it to the starting eleven. And then the journey started. I’m very happy with how things are going here,” he said.

He expressed his satisfaction with helping Udinese maintain their Serie A status. “I am very happy with my first season. It was very important for us players and the club to stay up—Udinese has been in Serie A for 30 years. I’m happy I could play a role to keep the club where it belongs.”

Champions League and World Cup aspirations

Okoye dreams of competing at the highest levels of football. “For sure, to one day play in the Champions League. I mean, this is what we dream of growing up; this is the number 1 target,” he said. However, he acknowledges the need for steady progress: “I know I have to take things step by step, I have to work on a lot of things. But I also know that I can be there, so that’s why we all work hard.”

He also discussed his aspirations to represent Nigeria at the World Cup in 2026. “It would mean the world [to play for Nigeria at the World Cup]. I grew up watching the Super Eagles,” he shared. “When my father came home from Nigeria, he always brought Okocha jerseys. To represent my fatherland is a dream. A big tournament like the World Cup would be even more special.”

The choice to play for Nigeria

Despite being eligible to represent Germany, Okoye’s heart was always set on playing for Nigeria. “I never considered playing for Germany. It was always Nigeria. I grew up in Germany, but the house was Nigerian, with my father the leader at home. I didn’t have to make a decision; it was always Nigeria.” Since making his debut for the Super Eagles in a friendly match against Brazil in October 2019, the 25-year-old has made 16 appearances for Nigeria.

Training with Nigeria’s top strikers

Okoye highlighted the strength of Nigeria’s squad and the challenges he faces during training. “Honestly, in general, not just our attackers—our squad is unbelievably strong. But yeah, as you mention our strikers, I have tough working days facing them. To train with top strikers like them helps me learn.”

Maduka Okoye’s passion and determination are clear as he continues to build his career in Serie A, aiming for the grand stages of both club and international football.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.