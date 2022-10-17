Next election most consequential for Nigeria – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has said that the 2023 general election in Nigeria would be the most consequential in the nation’s democratic journey.

This was contained in a newsletter he personally shared with some individuals at the weekend.

Titled, ‘The stakes cannot be higher,’ Atiku said: “Yesterday at the Arewa House in Kaduna, I continued my engagement with critical stakeholders in the future of our country and laid out my rescue plan.

“I also met with the Christian community in Kaduna to reaffirm my commitment to them about stemming the ugly trend of insecurity and the attendant problems of religious intolerance.”

Atiku further said: “I am compelled to do all these because I know that the stakes in the upcoming election could not be higher.”

Explaining how critical the coming election is to the country, he said: “Make no mistakes about it, dear friend, the next election is the most consequential in our democratic journey. It is a clarion call to duty to rescue and rebuild our fatherland.

“We already know the record of failures that the APC has in its cart. And we are not strangers to the certainty of prosperity that the PDP represents.

“Our country needs a leadership that is competent, visionary and experienced. We need a leadership that is pan-Nigerian in outlook, one that will bring people together and not divide them. We need a leadership that will accommodate all tendencies. That is my resume.

“And one more thing, when other candidates talk about narrow self-patronising claims, engage them in return with our policy proposals and the clarity of the alternative that I, and Governor Okowa offer.”