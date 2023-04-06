NERC unveils charter to boost service delivery

In effort to boost effective service delivery across the country, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has launched its service charter.

The charter which was launched in Abuja on Tuesday aims to provide service standards that will guide the Commission in discharging its responsibilities to both internal and external stakeholders.

According to the chairman, NERC, Sanusi Garba, “the NERC service charter has summarised the mutual expectations of the Commission and stakeholders by detailing service levels, rights, obligations and redress mechanisms.”

He noted that the mission of the Commission was to promote and ensure investor friendly industry and efficient market structure to meet the need of Nigeria for safe, adequate, reliable and affordable electricity.

For him, the charter will serve as a quick reference for vital information on the Commission’s existing limitations and also address subtle issues regarding persons with speci needs.

“Regulating public utilities will ensure that Nigerians are getting service they deserve efficiently and effectively. So on our part as the commission, the law clearly provides timeliness within which we must act.

“We commit to efficient service delivery to our clients and stakeholders,” he added.

According to Aisha Mahmud, the Commission of consumers affairs division, NERC, the service charter reaffirms the commission’s commitment to effective service delivery.

“This is the first time launching the Commission’s servicom, but we have been working with servicom. This launch today will strengthening an existing relationship with servicom.

“The charter spell out our service standards to stakeholders as well as our expectations from players in the industry.

“It will help us to work harder to achieve the mandat of the charter. As a regulator Weare expected to fair to stakeholders. While ensuring rules and regulations.

“In term of service to licences, we have provided environment to enable them thrive and ensure that the prices charged are fair to consumers.

Read also: NERC approves electricity distribution company for Akwa Ibom

“The electric power sector reform Act empowers the Commission to produce laws that protect the rights of consumers.

“By launching the charter, we comit to ensure the safety, security, reliability and quality of service on the production and delivery of electricity to consumers,” she said.

In his remarks, the minister of power, Abubakar Aliyu stated that the essence of the charter cannot be overemphasised as it provides vital information regarding function and services rendwred by the commission to the public.

Aliyu further stressed on effective implementation of the charter, which according to him will improve service delivery as well as yield result based performance by the commission.

“I encourage the Commission to be customer focused, citizen centred in carrying out its responsibilities.

“It is important to point out that an effective implementation of this charter will definitely improve service delivery,

educate on the rights and obligations of electricity consumers.

” It will also help to address compliant through the redress mechanism put in place improve staff competence and skill, as well as produce result based performance,” he added.