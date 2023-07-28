NEMA warns Kwara residents on impending flood

The Minna Operations Office of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has warned residents in flood-prone areas in Kwara to take precautions.

Zainab Saidu, head of NEMA Minna Operations Office, who gave the warning in a statement, disclosed that this flooding is particularly expected in the state’s Ilorin West and Ilorin East Local Government Areas (LGAs).

She said the two LGAs are expected to experience high flood within the months of July and November.

Saidu noted the prediction is contained in the Annual Flood Outlook released by the Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) early in the year.

”In this prediction, Ilorin West and Ilorin East LGAs are categorised among the areas termed as ‘High Flood Risk Areas’ which are foreseen to experience flood from July to the end of the year.

”Other LGAs like Patigi, Offa, Edu and Oyun, though termed moderate flood risk areas, may also experience high level of flood from July to November.

”It is pertinent to note that Kwara has started experiencing flood and windstorm in some of these areas, hence the need for the people to take serious precautions to avoid any further damage to properties and loss of lives,” she said.

Saidu urged residents of the state in all areas identified to ensure that drains are kept clean to avoid blockage of waterways and channels.

”Those living in flood plains and river banks must as a matter of urgency prepare to relocate to safer and higher grounds.

”This is because there is a strong sign that the water level along River Niger is rising and this will consequently raise the water level along its tributaries.

”This will therefore lead to an overflow of water on the riverbanks and that will have significant impact on the settlement around the rivers.

”This is why the people must take responsibility to heed these warnings in order to save their lives and properties.”