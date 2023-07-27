NDLEA nabs 30 suspected drug dealers in Edo

The Edo State command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized drugs worth hundreds of thousands of naira and arrested 30 suspects who allegedly deal illicit drugs at some joints in the state.

Ondotimi Bebetu, Edo State assistant commander in charge of the operation of the agency, who disclosed this during the parade of suspects on Wednesday in Benin City, listed the drug seized from the suspects to include tramadol, cannabis sativa, dried and fresh leaves among others.

Bebetu said the suspects, numbering 15 males and 15 females, were arrested following a two-day raid exercise on hotels, drugs, and drinking joints as well as hideouts in Ihama and country home roads, both within the Benin metropolis.

He explained that the development was in line with the state government’s directive to security agencies to rid society of drug use following findings that the recent cult clash, which claimed several lives, was influenced by the use of illegal drugs.

Read also: Europe-bound student nabbed with illicit drugs at Abuja airport

“The state government has discovered that cult fights in the state was a result of drug use. The governor directed that the state security agencies should mop up the society of drug use.

“We raided joints where drug dealings are being perpetrated. You see a lot of things there in the hotels. You see all manner of people in the hotels where they harbour themselves and do a lot of things. Prostitution is also one of those aspects that is causing problems in the state. It is alleged that they are also using drugs. Hotels were raided, and drug joints were also raided.

“Investigation is still ongoing with suspects and the exhibit. There are two categories of investigation that we carried out. The dealer aspect and then the users.

“If any of them is found wanting as a dealer, of course, that person will be charged to court. Those who are using it either as a first-time user, those who are using it to high themselves, or those using it as a social drug, we are going to investigate that and counsel them”, he said.