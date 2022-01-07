NDLEA arrests 351 suspected drug traffickers in Edo

The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it arrested no fewer than 351 suspects in 2021.

Buba Wakawa, the state commander of the agency disclosed this on Thursday during an interview with newsmen in Benin City.

He added that out of the figure, 23 suspects were convicted, 27 cases still pending at the Federal High Court Benin, while 180 drug-dependent persons were successfully counselled and re-integrated into the society by the command within the period under review.

He gave the breakdown of the arrested suspects to include 248 males and 103 females.

The Edo State NDLEA boss, however, noted that the prosecution of the suspects was hampered by incessant strikes by judiciary workers which led to the shutting down of courts.

“In the period under review, the total weight of drugs seized was 26,459.078kg (approximately 26.5 tons). About 16,344 bags of cannabis Sativa found in a cluster of four warehouses in Uzebba in Owan West local government area in the state weighing 233,778kg, was burnt/destroyed at the scene of operation.

He added: “25 suspected cannabis sativa farms measuring 49.589 hectares were traced and destroyed.

“Nine vehicles and nine motorcycles used in conveying exhibits were also seized, as well as four guns comprising two pump actions, one double barrel and one cut-to-size gun used in guarding drug warehouses”, he said.

He noted that stamping out drug abuse and trafficking in the state was non-negotiable, assuring that the command would vigorously pursue the mandate of the leadership of the agency to the latter.

He, however, solicited the support of well-meaning citizens and called on the general public to volunteer information that will assist in ridding the state of illicit drugs trafficking.