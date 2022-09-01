NBTE restores Abia Poly’s accreditation after over 40 days

The National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) has restored Abia State Polytechnic’s accreditation which was withdrawn by the board due to the non-payment of staff salaries and allowances for over 30 months.

Eze Chikamnayo, the Abia State commissioner of information and strategy made this known in Umuahia, the state capital on Wednesday, August 31.

Recall that NBTE had on Tuesday, July 19 in a statement announcing the withdrawal of the accreditation of Abia Poly by Fatima Abubakar, the head of the media department of the board, citing the inability of the institution to pay its staff who are overburdened with over 30 months arrears of salaries and allowances.

According to Abubakar regular payment of salary is one of the key components of the board’s normative instruments for quality assurance in the polytechnics, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions under her purview.

“The governing council and management of the polytechnic made several failed promises to settle the backlog of salary arrears and ensure regular payment of staff salaries.

“The board went the extra mile of writing to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, informing him of the dire situation of the polytechnic but all to no avail.”

“The board had drawn the attention of the polytechnic to the dangers of non-payment of salaries, including the suspension of quality assurance visits.”

Many indigenes of Abia State frowned at the ugly development then, pointing accusing fingers at the state governor, and questioning the reason for such unprecedented action made without considering the adverse effects on students, their parents, and other institutional stakeholders.

Nevertheless, Chikamnayo stated that the restoration of the accreditation was propelled by the fact that the welfare of the citizens of the state has always been of utmost concern to the administration of Okezie Ikeazu beyond all other legalistic considerations.

”Consequently, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu rose to the occasion propelled by the fact that the welfare of our citizens has always been of utmost concern to his administration beyond all other legalistic considerations.

“The achievement of this uncommon feat on scheduled time has been made possible not only by the prompt provision of 450 million Naira by our education loving governor to bail out the Institution from their self-inflicted malaise but by the immediate adoption of far-reaching reforms aimed at establishing sustainable growth and best practices moving forward.

“On behalf of all well-meaning Abians, home and abroad, and the entire membership of the state executive council, we thank the governor, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu for his exemplary leadership acumen and undeniable contributions to the welfare and development of Abia State Polytechnic Aba,” the statement reads.