NBC revokes licenses of Silverbird, AIT, and others

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Friday cancelled the broadcast licences of Africa Independent Television (AIT), Raypower FM, Silverbird television, and Rhythm FM among others media houses.

A source claims that NBC took this action as a result of the media companies’ failure to renew their broadcast licenses.

Mallam Balarabe Shehu, the Director General (DG) of the NBC, also directed its state offices to work with security operatives to ensure that the stations are shut down within the next 24 hours.