Nigeria Info, Wazobia FM, Cool FM secure exclusive broadcast rights to air Premier League games

Nigeria’s leading talk and grassroots entertainment radio brands, Nigeria Info, Cool FM, and Wazobia FM, have hit yet another broadcast milestone as they recently secured the exclusive right to broadcast the English Premier League games through its partnership with Talksport, which is the global audio partner of the English Premier League. The broadcast partnership strives to provide Nigerians with an unbeatable sport-broadcasting experience, which covers 2022/2023, 2023/2024, and 2024/2025 sporting seasons respectively.

The competition, which would be broadcast across Nigeria Info, Wazobia FM, Arewa Radio, and Cool FM (Kano), would air in English, Pidgin English, and Hausa nationwide in order to address the sporting desires of a wide range of Nigerians.

Commenting on the recent development, Serge Noujaim, chief executive officer, Cool FM, Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info, and Arewa Radio, noted that the partnership with Talksports will take the broadcast reach of the English Premier League to new heights across the country.

“As a group of leading-radio brands, we fully understand that Nigerians demonstrate a genuine passion for the game of football. This is why we have taken it upon ourselves to engage in a longstanding partnership with Talksport to bring the footballing experiences associated with the English Premier League closer to Nigerians in a unique broadcasting style, while also advancing the reach of the competition nationally. This partnership further helps to reaffirm our commitment as a radio group to continue to leverage the power of sports, particularly football, to serve as a unifying factor among the teeming Nigerian populace,” he said.

Speaking on the success of the partnership, Will Morley, head, Audio Partnerships, Talksports, stated that it has always been a delight to provide Nigeria Info, including its sister stations, the exclusive broadcast rights to air the English Premier League games.

“We are once again delighted to enter a partnership agreement with Nigeria Info and its sister stations to broadcast the English Premier League games to its Nigerian audience for the next three seasons. We are confident that the media group possesses the professional competence to provide Nigerians with quality live coverage of global football-related competitions,” he said.

To catch every moment of the English Premier League games, live commentaries would be broadcast on Nigeria Info, Wazobia FM, Cool FM (Kano), and Arewa Radio nationwide throughout the sporting seasons.