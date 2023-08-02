Navy vows to flush out criminals in maritime sector

Emmanuel Ogalla (vice admiral), Nigeria’s chief of naval staff, has said that the Nigerian Navy will turn the tide against criminality in the nation’s maritime environment.

“We will face the challenges head-on to ensure that we turn the tide against criminals when it comes to illegalities in our maritime environment.

“Security is a collective responsibility for all of us and requires teamwork,’’ Ogalla said while on a familiarisation tour of the Eastern Naval Command on Tuesday.

He noted that the Eastern Naval Command was very strategic and promised to enhance the welfare of its officers and ratings and that of other commands nationwide for optimal performance.

“The Eastern area is our strategic area when you talk about maritime domain and the welfare of officers in this area is very paramount in achieving our objectives.

“That is why I have come here for my first familiarisation visit, starting from the Eastern area.

“This visit covers looking at our operational readiness and facilities that will enhance the welfare of our personnel which inevitably leads to high morale and affects our operational efficiency,’’ he said.

Ogalla, however, sued for collaboration from all stakeholders as well as from members of the public.

The naval chief was accompanied by senior officers of the command, including the flag officer commanding the Eastern Naval Command, Olusola Oluwagbire (rear admiral).

Some of the facilities he visited were the Rear Admiral E. I. Okon Navy War College Quarters, Navy Reference Hospital, Navy Hotels and Suites, the Akim Navy Quarters and the Nigerian Navy War.