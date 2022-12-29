National Lottery unveils Olamide as brand ambassador

Popular music star and YBNL Record Label boss, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji, has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for National Lottery Nigeria (National Game).

The unveiling of Olamide who doubles as the explainer-in-chief and ambassador plenipotentiary for the brand, was done last weekend.

The unveiling was done when the Federal Government through Elrae Technologies Limited, instituted the National Lottery Nigeria (National Game) to entertain and change the fortune of Nigerians.

Abiodun Akintaju, managing director at National Lottery, in a statement, described the National Game as’something that has never been seen in the history of lottery games in Nigeria.’

He disclosed that on-air personality, IK Osakioduwa ‘The Wild Child’, will anchor the game shows and coordinate programmes for the National Games. According to Akintaju, ‘the National Lottery Nigeria will mint millionaires’.

Read also: Why Nigeria must prioritise education – Expert

Akintaju explained that the National Game was designed as a social intervention tool that will directly and positively affect the lives of Nigerians through the payment of mouth-watering prizes and the “Good Causes” Foundation which shall directly support sports, youth, education, health provision, provision of succour, and much more.

“At inception, the National Game would be played on USSD channels and on our website. Our USSD code and website shall be unveiled soon; while other channels shall be introduced subsequently.

“National Lottery Nigeria (National Game) shall offer jackpot games, instant games, scratch card games and many more.

“Our flagship game is the Naija Mega Jackpot with a minimum Jackpot of N45 million which is progressive and shall grow to hundreds of millions and more.

“The good times are here, welcome to the world of possibilities, step into fortune by playing the Nigerian National Lottery stressing that the “game is here and na we own”.

Both Olamide and The Wild Child had been unveiled and officially introduced earlier, as key drivers for the National Game brand.

Olamide, while accepting the ambassadorial appointment, expressed his excitement to be a part of the brand while he hailed the organisers and acknowledged the brand for the evident part this decision would play, in the corporate social responsibility space.