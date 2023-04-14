NASS forwards Peace Corps Bill to Buhari for Assent

The National Assembly has forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent, the harmonised version of the bill on the Nigerian Peace Corps after passage by both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The transmission of the bill for presidential assent by the clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Tambuwal, it was gathered, was done on Wednesday via a letter to that effect.

The letter, according to a source in the National Assembly, was dated April 12, 2023, and directly addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Three copies of the harmonised bills, the source added, were forwarded to the president for assent, one of which is expected to be retained by him and the other two sent back to the National Assembly for further action.

In line with provisions of the 1999 Constitution, President Buhari is expected to assent to the bill on or before May 11, 2023, when a 30-day window given for such an action must have been exploited.

The bill, if assented to, means that the existing Peace Corps of Nigeria which has operated on volunteerism over the years will now be a Federal Government agency and funded in the name of Nigeria Peace Corps.