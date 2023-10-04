Nasarawa: Tribunal strikes out NNPP case against Gov Sule

The governorship election petition tribunal in Nasarawa State has struck out the case brought to it by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate, Abdullahi Maidoya in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

The chairman of the tribunal, Justice C. A. B Onaga, who delivered the judgment, said the petition of the NNPP candidate lacked merit, and therefore, dismissed it.

She said based on the available records before the tribunal, Governor Abdullahi Sule duly won the 2023 governorship poll in the state.

Innocent Lagi, the counsel to the petitioner, expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the judgment. Lagi said his client and NNPP will appeal against the judgment and hope to secure justice at a higher court.