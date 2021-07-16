Nasarawa to lead other states in sugar production

The National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), has, in consideration of the huge investments of Dangote Sugar Refinery and Flour Mills Nigeria Limited, selected Nasarawa State to lead other sugar-producing states in the country.

Nasarawa earned the leading position in sugar production following the large expanse of land acquired by the two companies to improve the socio-economic status of the people of the state.

The Executive Secretary of the NSDC, Zack Adedeji, made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, at the Government House in Lafia.

Adedeji commended the effort of the state government sugar production in ensuring Dangote and Flour Mills did not suffer set back, saying that, the amicable settlement of agricultural land issues was commendable.

The Executive Secretary tasked Governor Sule on coordinate activities of sugar-producing states, with a view to ensuring the success of the backward integration policy of the Federal Government in the sugar industry.

Read also: Weak monitoring, low enforcement stifle Nigeria’s sugar policy

According to him, the policy, when fully implemented, will help towards tackling problems of insecurity and unemployment, stressing that, the model applied by the Nasarawa State government should be replicated as a means of ensuring amicable settlement of land issues across other similar states.

Responding, Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, identified investments in the sugar industry as key to socio-economic rejuvenation in the country.

Governor Sule restated his commitment towards making sure that Nasarawa State leads other states in the area of agriculture, particularly in sugar production, adding that, agriculture remains a viable tool for lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

The governor emphasized that he takes the task before as a national assignment, especially that it’s in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s desire to take one hundred million Nigerians out of poverty.

With the Dangote Sugar Refinery taking up 60, 000 hectares of land in Awe Local Government Area and recently, the Nigeria Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, also acquired over 20, 000 hectares in Toto Local Government Area, both for the production of sugar, Nasarawa State is poised to lead other states in the production of sugar and for ensuring the success of the backward integration policy of the Federal Government.