Nasarawa Polytechnic lecturers demand payment of arrears

The Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, (ASUP) in Lafia, Nasarawa State has called on the state government to start the immediate payment of salary arrears and other entitlements of staff of the institution to enhance industrial harmony.

Sylvester Aku, The chapter’s chairman of the ASUP made the call at a two-day National Conference of the union in Lafia, the state capital.

Aku noted that lecturers in the polytechnic had for over ten years, not been given their statutory benefits especially annual increments of salaries and implementation of promotions among others, which according to him, were a major setback for research works and staff productivity.

Read also: Unilag Staff School annex promotes young authors, presents 8 new books

He called on the state government to initiate a framework for sustainable development of science and technology, where substantial resources would be disbursed to all technical institutions in the state annually as part of steps towards engaging more youths in skills.

Speaking on the theme of the conference entitled; Nigeria at Crossroads of Development, Technology, Security, Governance, Pandemic and Sustainability, Comrade Aku stressed the need for leaders to focus attention on adopting local means of solving problems instead of relying on foreign assistance.