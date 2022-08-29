NARD seeks improved working environment

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has expressed concern over their working environment, saying that members of the association are constantly going through hazard in the course of delivering their duties.

The National President of NARD, Godiya Ishaya stated this when the national body paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Professor Yusuf Dasilva.

Ishaya, explained that their Extraordinary National Executive Council Meeting in Ilorin the Kwara State capital is to deliberate and ensure resolutions are made to some lingering burning issues concerning members across Nigeria.

The NARD President, expressed optimism that progress is being made to overcome some of the challenges confronting members, as he commended the CMD, for restoration of the hospital call rooms, expansion of secretariat and lodge for members, as well as supporting next of kin of deceased members.

He, however, called for more conducive working condition for members and manpower, as well as other necessary emoluments.

“Some of our members have left for greener pastures. We appealed that exited colleagues should be replaced,” he said.

In his response, Professor Yusuf Dasilva, the CMD of UITH advised NARD to “deliberate on burning issues gently and maturely”.

The CMD assured the association of continuous effort to engage members on improving welfarism, and pledged support of the management of the hospital.

He advised NARD to key into the Federal Government Health Reform Committee and make recommendations where necessary changes can be made for the health sector.

According to him, the association can form committee in order to formulate memorandum that can assist the government.

The NARD President, also paid a visit to CMD of General Hospital, Ilorin, and urged the management to look into salary structure of members.

Ishaya called on management to resolve the issue of under-staffing and domestication of Residency programmes for NARD members in the hospital.

In his response, Ahmed Abdulkadir, the CMD of General Hospital, Ilorin noted that the Residency Training at the general hospital started in 2020, adding that presently the training is on Family Medicine as well as Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Abdulkadir, disclosed that the Residency training will soon include Medicine and Surgery, declaring that the present administration of Gov. Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq has a soft spot for the health sector.

He informed that the government had already set up committee to overlook revamping the health sector and urged the associations to add their input.