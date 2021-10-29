NANTA to hold Eminent Persons Award

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has announced it will hold it’s maiden Eminent Persons Award, November 12 in Abuja.

Susan Akporiaye, president, NANTA, disclosed that the award overall mission is to celebrate industry achievers and role models, nothing that this year’s Eminent Persons Award will be executed with the best tradition of excellence which the association is noted for in its 46years existence as the leading private sector body in Nigeria.

” We shall try to better the tradition, to unveil the champions of the industry, and related enterprises. Nothing shall be left to chance, we shall be clinical and treat our awardees, sponsors and visitors to the best hospitality offerings ever seen anywhere,” she stated.

Akporiaye said that Nanta for the first time in the history of the industry, is introducing a Media Hall of Fame, to capture and chronicle the names of Nigerian media persons, who played supportive role in the growth of the association, adding a NANTA fellowship recognition, will also be bestowed upon selected NANTA members who were passionate about the affairs of the association and have also shown exemplary conducts as path finders to opening up other streams of investment outside travel trade.

” We are also going to inaugurate a fellowship body for a few of our very enterprising members and others whom we are proud to associate and look up to. It is going to be a big engaging night of good music and fun too,” she further explained.