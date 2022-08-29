MTN, Ultima Studios debut ‘Family Feud’ on Nigerian screens

MTN Nigeria in partnership with Ultima Studios is to air the globally acclaimed game show, ‘Family Feud’ on Nigerian screens starting 7 October. This was disclosed at a recent press unveiling held at the MTN office in Ikoyi, just as Bisola Aiyeola was announced as the show host.

The show will air first on DSTV & GoTV Africa Magic Family and Africa Magic Urban – starting the first week in October, 2022. The broadcast will be extended in 2023 to several terrestrial TV channels, with the NTA Network leading the pack.

“One of the things that keep families together is shared activity, and whether it is competing on ‘Family Feud’ or watching weekly episodes, the show will give people another avenue to bond. It will be informative, provide comic relief and showcase the personalities of different families across generations. It will be exciting to watch.” Aisha Umar-Mumuni, Ag. Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, said at the unveiling.

According to her, the show promises hilarious and inclusive entertainment as it showcases a diverse range of Nigerian families in a battle to win cash and other prizes. She disclosed further that each show will feature two ‘families’ of five going head-to-head as they try to guess the most popular responses to a series of survey questions, with a uniquely Nigerian twist, posed to 100 people.

Femi Ayeni, the chief executive officer, Ultima Studios, said that ‘Family Feud’ is a relaxing game show with a healthy dose of humour and laughter, which is sure to refresh and reconnect families and friends while also rewarding them as they play and win cash, and other prizes.

“The show is made even more interesting because the five participants in each family can be made up of nuclear family members, friends from work, neighbours, old boys or old girls of schools and almost any relationship which binds us together in a community. The families will be able to play to win up to N5million and ensure that every family member becomes a millionaire courtesy of our lead sponsors – MTN,” Ayeni said.

Bisola Aiyeola, the host of the show disclosed that the journey towards ‘Family Feud’ started in 2019, and that she is thrilled to be hosting the show. “It’s a show I have come to love, and I look forward to sharing the experience with families across Nigeria. The questions are hilarious and when you mix that with our unique Nigerian humour, expect non-stop laughter. It’s more than just asking questions. Part of the fun is revealing their unique personalities to further engage with the families”.

Before the premiere episode of Family Feud Nigeria in October 2022, subscribers can start prepping Family Feud Nigeria and win cash every day by participating in a humourous trivia competition. MTN customers can send DFF or WFF to 205 to participate, texting their answers to the Family Feud survey questions to win cash every weekday – Monday to Friday. Over 200 subscribers with the highest points will be rewarded with N10, 000 each month.