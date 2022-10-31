MTN Nigeria’s mobile subscriber base hits 74.1m

MTN Nigeria has grown its mobile subscriber base to 74.1 million users, its new result is showing.

The unaudited financial result covered the nine months ended September 30, 2022 released on Friday, October 28 revealed. This increase in mobile subscribers represents 5.7 million new subscribers added in the last nine months of the year, a 9.7 percent increase over the same period last year.

The largest telecommunications company in Nigeria by market share stated that the introduction of 5G and other data services incentives increased its active users base to 38 million, a significant 14.6 percent increase over the previous year.

Its high-speed data services also significantly increased the number of Fintech active subscribers to 11.2 million, a 68.7 percent increase over the same period last year. It’s MoMo Payment Service Bank (PSB), played a key role in driving this growth with 1.8 million new active users.

Other key deliverables by the telecommunication company revealed that “its service revenue increased by 20.6 percent to N1,452.7 billion. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased by 23 percent to N780.6 billion.

It stated that “EBITDA margin increased by 1.0 percentage points (PP) to 53.6 percent.”

The company’s profit before tax grew following its increased growth in active subscriber base to push it to N400. 7 billion, which represents a growth of 24.7 percent from the same period last year.

“The profit after tax grew by 22.1 percent, reaching N269 billion.”

“Earnings per share (EPS) rose by 22.1 percent to N13.20, while capital expenditure (Capex) rose by 45.2 percent to N379 billion (up 51.3 percent to N251.8 billion excluding the right-of-use assets).”