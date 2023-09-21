Mohbad’s autopsy completed

The late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, had his autopsy performed, according to the police.

On Thursday night, The Police announced this on its X (Twitter) page.

Earlier today, Mohbad’s body had been exhumed for an autopsy when Lagos State Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin first made the announcement.

“The Police wish to inform the public that the autopsy procedure for Mr. Mohbad has been successfully completed,” the Police wrote.

“Furthermore, the information will be provided as soon as the results are available,” it stated.

Nigerians questioned why he was interred a day after his death at Ikorodu in Lagos. But his father explained that the family adhered to Yoruba tradition.

In the meantime, Nigerian youths have organised nonviolent demonstrations across the nation to call for justice for him. Today, a candlelight march and performance were conducted in Lekki, Lagos.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor, had also requested that the Department of State Services (DSS), join the investigation. The Police have committed to look into his death.