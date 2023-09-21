Police exhumes Mohbad’s body for autopsy

Police in Lagos have exhumed the body of Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

The late 27-year-old musician’s death sparked a lot of public outrage and calls for justice.

His fans and many Nigerians believe the circumstances surrounding his death was strange, and they are demanded that the police bring the perpetrators to justice.

Although he was buried less than a day after his passing, Mohbad’s corpse was excavated on September Thursday to carry out an autopsy, according to Lagos State Police Command spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin.