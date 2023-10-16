MohBad: 5 things to know about Ceftriaxone drug

A preliminary report detailing the Lagos State Police Command’s theory regarding the cause of death of the deceased Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, was released on October 6. It was reported that, on September 12, 2023, at Mohbad’s residence, Fisayo Ogendengbe, an auxiliary nurse admitted to administering on the late singer injections of ceftriaxone (IV), paracetamol (IV), and tetanus toxoid.

The musician eventually passed away as a result of experiencing symptoms like nausea, goosebumps, and convulsions. Controversies have ensued concerning these injections that were given to Mohbad before his death. Ceftriaxone is one of them.

Ceftriaxone is a third-generation cephalosporin antibiotic class of pharmaceuticals that is used for the treatment of a number of bacterial infections. Sold under the brand name like Ceftrisol Plus®, Rocephin® among others, it functions by halting bacterial growth. Because of the increased risk of side effects, this medication is not advised for use in preterm infants or neonates with high blood bilirubin levels.

A review titled ‘Evaluation of the Clinical Use of Ceftriaxone among In-Patients in Selected Health Facilities in Uganda’, published on June 25, 2021, pointed out that Ceftriaxone has a high propensity for misuse because of its high rate of use.

“Inappropriate use of antibiotics such as ceftriaxone accelerates the emergence of antimicrobial resistance, increases costs of treatment, affects productivity, and exposes patients to unnecessary side effects, and can also result in death,” it stated.

Here are 5 things you need to know about Ceftriaxone drug:

1. Ceftriaxone is a broad-spectrum antibiotic, meaning that it can treat a wide variety of bacterial infections. It is a third-generation cephalosporin, which is a class of antibiotics that is known for being effective and safe.

2. Ceftriaxone is used to treat a variety of infections, including Pneumonia, Meningitis, Gonorrhea, Pelvic inflammatory disease, Sepsis, Lyme disease, Bone and joint infections, Skin and soft tissue infections

3. Ceftriaxone is administered by injection, either intramuscularly (into a muscle) or intravenously (into a vein). It is typically given as a single daily dose.

4. Ceftriaxone is generally well-tolerated, but it can cause some side effects, such as diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, rash, headache, injection site pain among others.

5. Ceftriaxone should not be used in people who are allergic to cephalosporins or other beta-lactam antibiotics. It should also be used with caution in people with kidney disease or liver disease.