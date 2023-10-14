Mohbad: Naira Marley, Prime Boy, others to appear before coroner October 25

Nigerian musician Abdulazeez Fashola, nicknamed Naira Marley, Owodunni Eletu, aka Sam Larry, and Owodunni Ibrahim, aka Primeboy, have been called to appear before the coroner’s inquest, which is investigating the cause of the death of musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, on October 25, 2023.

At the inquest, Magistrate Sotobi Adedayo of the Candide Johnson Courthouse in Ikorodu, Lagos State, on Friday, October 13, 2023, gave the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, instructions to make sure that Naira Marley, Sam Larry, and Primeboy were present on the next adjourned date, which was set for October 25, 2023. Right now, Marley and Larry are being held at Panti.

The magistrate also urged collaboration in the investigation to ensure that the singer’s death resulted in swift justice delivery but cautioned interested parties not to promote delay in laying Mohbad’s remains to rest.

This was even as Naira Marley’s assault on Mohbad was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt by Assistant Superintendent of Police Muhammad Yusuf, an investigating police officer assigned to the SCID’s homicide section. Neither was there any proof that Naira Marley and Sam Larry had anything to do with the deceased’s nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, during the course of the investigation.

Mohbad passed away on Tuesday, September 12. Following weeks of investigation surrounding his death, on Friday, October 6, Idowu Owohunwa, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, declared that the singer’s auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, who administered the injection, as well as fellow musician and friend Ibrahim Owoduni, also known as Prime Boy, and friend Ayobami Sadiq were the main suspects in Mohbad’s death.

He continued by saying that 26 persons had been questioned by the police and that five suspects had been identified, apprehended, held, and questioned about their alleged involvement in the events that culminated in the singer’s murder. He claimed that Ogedengbe gave the singer three separate shots, which are thought to have started a series of events that ultimately led to the singer’s death.