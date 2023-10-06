Mohbad’s autopsy reports are still pending – Police

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that the autopsy reports on the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, are still being awaited.

The autopsy was conducted on September 21, 2023, after Mohbad’s body was exhumed. Vital specimens were taken and sent to the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre for analysis.

The police in a press conference earlier today, urged Nigerians to remain calm and patient as they await the results of the autopsy.

They have also assured the public that the investigation into Mohbad’s death is ongoing and that they will not hesitate to bring anyone found culpable to justice.

“Prior to the uproar that greeted his death which informed the launch of the homicide investigation, on 21 September 2023, the corpse was exhumed and on the same day at 16.00 CAT autopsy was conducted on the remains of the deceased, and vital specimens were taken and sent to the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre for toxicology examination, the reports are still being awaited,” he said during a press conference on Friday.

“Also being awaited is the official response from the NDLEA on one of the viral videos containing allegations by the singer on his experience in the agency’s office sometime in October 2022,” Owohunwa said.

Read also: Prime boy, wanted singer over MohBad’s death, surrenders to police

“Although the result of the autopsy and toxicology tests are being awaited, substantial grounds have been covered well enough by the special investigation team to support the processing of the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution,” the commissioner added.

“Consequently, the case file is being duplicated and forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for vetting and legal advice, the outcome of which will inform further investigative actions and prosecution.”

He reassured the public that “they would be availed of any further development in relation to the outcome of the autopsy and toxicology report, DPP advice, feedback from NDLEA and any other development the investigation to the case” and stated that “the Command will sustain its firm determination to ensure justice in the case.”

The accused mentioned by the police commissioner included Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy, and an assistant nurse named Ms. Feyisayo Ogedengbe.

Read also: Mohbad: Court remands Naira Marley, Larry, 2 others

“Five suspects have so far been identified, arrested, detained, and interrogated on their alleged roles in the sequence of events that led to the death of the singer,” he further added.

He claimed that Mohbad, received “multiple and highly potent” injections from Ogedengbe.

He also disclosed that the shots, which contained Tetanus Toxoid, paracetamol, and the antibiotic Cetrazone, were given on September 12 at Mobad’s home. According to reports, the drugs caused an immediate reaction that included vomiting, goosebumps, and convulsions.