Mohbad: Court remands Naira Marley, Larry, 2 others

A Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrate Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of Abdulazeez Fashola (a.k.a. Naira Marley) 32, and three others for the alleged conspiracy and murder of singer Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

The others remanded are Ogedengbe Fisayo, 37; Ayobami Sadiq, 27, and Samson Eletu (Sam Larry) 45.

Adeola Olatubosun, the chief magistrate, ordered the remand for 21 days in the police State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID) and adjourned the case until October 25.

Read also: Mohbad: Lagos Police declare Primeboy wanted, offer N1million naira bounty

She also ordered that the suspects should be granted access to medicals and lawyers of their choice. They are charged with conspiracy and suspected murder.

Earlier, Umaru Bello and Augustine Nwabuisi, who led the legal officers for the police, urged the court to remand the men for 30 days to establish that an offence was committed.

Mohbad died on September 12 in Lagos under a suspicious circumstance, sparking nationwide protests and widespread demand for a thorough investigation into his death. NAN