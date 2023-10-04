Mohbad: Lagos Police declare Primeboy wanted, offer N1million naira bounty

The Lagos State Police Command has declared singer Owodunni Ibrahim, popularly known as Primeboy, wanted in connection with the death of fellow singer Mohbad.

Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin said in a tweet on Wednesday that Primeboy had failed to honour a police invitation since the investigation into Mohbad’s death began.

The Police are offering 1 million naira for information that will lead to his arrest.

Hundeyin described Primeboy as “approximately 1.64 meters tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks and Yoruba by tribe.” He said Primeboy’s last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu.

“If seen, contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727,” Hundeyin said.

Hundeyin added that Lagos State Commissioner of Police Idowu Owohunwa is offering a reward of N1 million to anyone with information leading to Primeboy’s arrest.

The Lagos State Police have confirmed that controversial singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, is in their custody concerning the death of his former record label signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

This was confirmed in a tweet by Lagos Police PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin.

This comes after Marley returned to Nigeria to assist in the ongoing investigation into the musician’s death. In a tweet, Marley said he was “important to do my part for Imole” and would meet with the police to “uncover the truth and ensure justice prevails.”

Mohbad died on September 12 at the age of 27. The police had invited Marley and controversial music promoter Balongun Eletu, aka Sam Larry, for questioning.

. The cause of his death is still under investigation.