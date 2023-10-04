Mohbad: Lagos Police interrogate Naira Marley

The Lagos State Police have confirmed that controversial singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, is in their custody concerning the death of his former record label signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

This was confirmed in a tweet by Lagos Police PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin.

Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities…#justice4Mohbad #justiceforMohbad — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) October 3, 2023

This comes after Marley returned to Nigeria to assist in the ongoing investigation into the musician’s death. In a tweet, Marley said he was “important to do my part for Imole” and would meet with the police to “uncover the truth and ensure justice prevails.”

Mohbad died on September 12 at the age of 27. The police had invited Marley and controversial music promoter Balongun Eletu, aka Sam Larry, for questioning.

According to the hospital, Mohbad died before he was brought to Perez Medcare Hospital.

The hospital explained that contrary to online reports, the singer did not pass away in its facility.

In a statement on its Instagram page on Monday night, the hospital also refuted reports that the singer had been admitted.

“The attention of the management of Perez Medcare Hospital has been drawn to the misleading and false information being circulated in some social media platforms that Mr. Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (AKA Mohbad) died in our medical facility,” the statement read.

“We consider it pertinent to put on record that at about 04:30pm on September 12, 2023, the lifeless body of Mr. Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (AKA Mohbad) was brought to our medical facility and our medical team immediately sprang into action and after assessment, it was discovered that there was no sign of life, no central or peripheral pulse, no heartbeat, no recordable vital signs and his pupils were fixed and dilated.

Last week, the police confirmed that pathologists had completed the autopsy on Mohbad’s body and were awaiting the results. The autopsy was conducted after police and health officials exhumed his body.

The police have also arrested the nurse who reportedly injected Mohbad before his death.

A coroner’s inquest into Mohbad’s death began at the Lagos State Magistrate’s Court in Ikorodu last Friday.