I have no hand in Mohbad’s death — Naira Marley

Naira Marley, a Nigerian music artiste and owner of Marlian Records, has said he has no hand — directly or indirectly — in Mohbad’s death.

In a recent interview, he had Wednesday night with Reno Omokri, on Instagram, Marley whose real name is Azeez Adesina Fasola explained that Mohbad has been having suicidal thoughts.

Leader of the Marlian Records also said he has been abroad since August this year.

Read also: Nigerian rapper MohBad’s death exposes murky side of Afrobeats

Naira Marley, posted a video he recorded of his final discussion with the late Mohbad, in which the singer revealed his struggle with suicidal thoughts.

In the video, which was also published on Reno Omokri’s Instagram page, Mohbad was heard discussing his struggles with depression as Naira Marley cautioned him against trying to harm himself.

Naira Marley explained that he tried to get professional psychiatric help for MohBad and offered to pay for scans.

Read also: Explainer: How Mohbad’s death spotlights promise and peril of record label business

However, Conspiracy theories and controversy surrounding Mohbad’s passing have persisted. Mohbad died on September 12. Ever since there have been protests both on and offline calling for an investigation into the cause of his death.