Mobile court should be established to try killer herders – Ondo cleric

As criminal activities credited to some bad elements among Fulani herdsmen increase, calls have been mounted over the possible establishment of a mobile court to try the suspected criminals among herdsmen as the creation of mobile courts would give desired justice on the commission of crimes and criminality.

Speaking on the possible establishment of a mobile court to try criminal herders, Ade Ademisokun-Turton, Founder and General Overseer of Success Gate C&S Christ’s Church Int’l called for the establishment of a mobile court that would try the culprits and herdsmen that contravene the proposed anti-open grazing law and commit crimes.

The cleric, while explaining that going through regular court to try the culprits might undermine the focus of the law due to loads of pending cases in the regular court, wanted governors at various troubled states in Southwest to issue Executive Order, curtailing the nefarious activities of the killer herdsmen.

He said, “With that Bill, it is very important that when you consider how many people killed by COVID-19 in Nigeria, it’s nothing compare to the people that have been killed by herdsmen. There should be a mobile court to try whoever contravenes the anti-open grazing law when passed and assented to. Culprits should be tried summarily because this is stronger than the pandemic we are fighting.”

Meanwhile, Adetunji Adeleye, the Commandant of Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, has said that about 15 herder groups earlier evicted from Ondo forest reserves had approached the Corps for protection.m, asking the Corps to offer cover for them to able to leave the state in peace without being attached by the aggrieved residents.