Mixed reactions trail NUC’s order to close varsities for 2023 polls

Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions over the National Universities Commission’s (NUC) directive that universities in the country be closed down to enable students to participate in the 2023 general elections.

Ifeanyi Ndigwe, a law student at Babcock University, Remo in Ogun State, frowned at the development but said he was taking it in good faith.

“The announcement came as a shock to me and other students in the university; however, I believe that it is ideal in the sense that there need to be adequate security measures in place as this election is one that would be a major deciding factor in Nigeria’s future.

“I am optimistic that it will turn out well because we need to vote, all of us including students. Exercising that political right is crucial during this time,” he said.

Shola Kayode, a post-graduate student at the University of Lagos, told BusinessDay that she received the news with joy, because according to her, it will offer an ample time to rest and review her academic work in readiness for examination.

“I’m glad to hear this; at least I can rest a bit and prepare for the forthcoming examinations. Besides, it will offer us the chance to be part of the elections. We need to exercise our franchise, which this has offered us,” she said.

Stephanie, a 100-level student at the Lagos State University (LASU) expressed disappointment at the development.

“I’m not happy, we just resumed and now we are to go on break again; this is discouraging,” she said.

Ifunanya, a mass communication student at Babcock University feels it is necessary and supports the decision because many students are eligible to vote.

“I feel it is very necessary because if they do not mandate students to go home, many will not have the urge to vote in the elections. According to data, a lot of students are part of the electorate that would decide the presidential election.

“I support the decision of the NUC in this, it is good; students cannot be in school and the election is ongoing leaving others to decide their future for them. I feel it is ideal because we need everyone to be involved in this decision of choosing a new leader,” she said.

Ifeanyi Abada, a senior lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) said he was of the opinion that students should be allowed to vote.

“Students should be allowed to go and vote or it will amount to denying them of their voting rights which is unconstitutional,” he said.

According to the political science senior lecturer, “Election is a very important issue in the history of Nigeria today, and should not be trivialised.

“Although there is not much time left for lecturers to meet up with the academic calendar, NUC can dialogue with vice-chancellors to give the students one to two weeks to go and vote, especially for those who registered outside the university communities.”

Students who registered for their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) outside the environment of their institutions would not be able to participate in the 2023 elections unless they are given a break to go and exercise their political franchise.

According to a letter addressed to vice-chancellors of all universities and directors of inter-university centres, the decision was based on the directive of Adamu Adamu, minister of education. The minister directed that all universities be shut down and academic activities suspended between February 22 and March 14, 2023.