2023 elections: CISLAC cautions stakeholders against violence in Rivers

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), a non-governmental organisation has cautioned political parties and other stakeholders to exhibit non-violent approach in handling their campaigns.

Pockets of political violence continue to spring up in Rivers State from political parties’ campaigns.

Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, executive director, CISLAC gave the advice in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital during a media interaction on peaceful 2023 general election.

Represented at the event by Lovely Agbor Gabriel, manager, Monitoring, Accountability and Learning, explained that the act of political parties coming together to sign a peace accord is commendable, as it will serve as a monitoring tool for non-violent election in Rivers State.

He maintained that the peace initiative was imperative, most especially with the report of violence happening towards the build up to the 2023 general elections, noting that the key reasons for the peace pact, include the need to build consensus among electoral stakeholders in the state, which include confidence building among voters.

Rafsanjani further explained that the commitment of political parties to shun hate speech, fake news, political thuggery and other acts that unnecessary heat up the polity and stoke up electoral violence, but will help them to focus on issue based campaigns, while tasking the media and CSOs to play their roles to ensure peace before, during and after the elections.

He stated that Rivers State has its fair share of violence in the past, which is detrimental to development, as relationship between the people and security agencies is key to peaceful elections.

Kurah Kuraye, an oil and gas expert, said the current law on payment of campaign venue is I’ll timed as political parties are getting worried and political parties are not allowed to campaign, can breed crisis, especially the sad incident of the Niger Delta militancy violence.

He stressed the need for peace to prevail over evil, so that people will not result to self help, while cautioning the ruling People Democratic Party (PDP), to consider other opposition parties, by relaxing the campaign law.

Everest Nwankwo, executive director, Ampex Centre for Environment Development advised political parties to be creative in their campaign decision during this time, as they can use other means of campaign to reach the voters to reduce crisis, by using alternative means of campaign in the state.

He further mentioned that violence can cause fear, intimidation and create disorder.

Wosu Justice, acting chairman, said that people with disabilities in Rivers State, challenged the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider persons with disabilities during the election, by making it stress-free and remove difficulties associated with election.

He pleaded with INEC to find a way to attend to people with disabilities, because of their condition, while appealing to political parties to shun violence since they will be badly affected at the end of the day.