Ministries of women affairs urged to advocate for women participation in digital space

The federal and states ministries of women affairs have been urged to advocate for women participation in digital space as it would boost digital economy.

This was contained in a statement singed and made available to the media by Nkiru Ifekwem, an associate professor and gender expert to mark the 2023 International Women’s Day (IWD).

According to her, the entire world is going digital, adding that women who are close to 50percent in the global population and who also contribute in all aspects of global development will not be left behind.

Quoting World Bank in its 2022 data, she said: “Women in the world at 49.7 percent and the average percentage of population of women in most countries of the world is between 49 to 51percent placing female population in Nigeria at above 49 percent. This data is trying to establish that whatever is happening in the digital world, in innovation and technology, women generally should be part of it.

“In spite of the fact that women make up half of the world population, fewer women have access to the internet than men. Women’s lives depend on innovation and technology just like men. Almost everything currently go through digital process and unlike men most women shy away from internet and this hinders them from developing the necessary skills to engage in digital space.”

X-raying the theme for this year’s IWD, ‘Digital all: innovation and technology for gender equality’, the associate professor explained that the theme recognises and celebrate women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformation in technology.

The theme also she said hoped to explore the impact of the digital gender gap, examine ways the rights of women and girls can be protected in the digital space as well as address gender-based digital violence.

She further identified digital violence faced by women to include cyber bullying, cyber stalking, hate speech, gender disinformation, sexting, sexual abuse and cybersex trafficking, among others.

She however, advised that women and young ones should be empowered to prevent digital gender-based violence, adding that “equal participation of women in technology can boost digital economy and Nigerian women should embrace digital technology for inclusive innovation.’’