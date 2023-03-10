Women play crucial role in our success story- Fatima Dangote

Fatima Aliko Dangote, the Executive Director, Commercial NASCON Allied Industries, has said that women play a pivotal role in the success story of the Dangote Group.

Speaking via zoom to all subsidiaries of Dangote Group, on this year’s International Women’s Day at the Dangote Cement Plc, Kogi State, she said that the company provides equal opportunities for men and women, adding that both gender have contributed immensely to the development of the company.

She said that the company provides opportunities for women to thrive in their various fields, adding that it has many women in the technical fields who are performing excellently on their beats.

Dangote spoke to hundreds of women employees who attended the programme, and were drawn from the Dangote Cement Plant (DCP), Dangote Packaging Limited (DPL), and Dangote Cement Transport (DCT).

Declaring the Day open, the Executive Director said women can improve themselves through education, sensitisation, and innovation, as she commend the Dangote Women Network at the DCP Obajana for successfully marking the day.

In her presentation, one of the resource persons and Founder/CEO Outsource Global, Amal Hassan, pointed out that proper planning and education were needed to help women achieve their goals, even as she commended the Dangote Group for being a gender-friendly workplace.

Also speaking also, Co-Founder/COO Piggy/Vest NG said technology plays a key role and can support women in their daily responsibilities either as a mother or as a worker.

She urged Dangote Cement Plc not to relent in its Gender Balance Policy, especially as it relates to encouraging qualified women in the business of cement production.

Chief Enterprises Business Officer, MTN Nigeria Lynda Saint said women’s condition can be improved through innovative technology,

Also, Chairperson of the Dangote Women Network at the DCP Obajana , Fatima Kabir Ikunaiye said the Network began operation in 2017, and that since then it has carried out several interventional programmes in the cause of women.

Some of the programmes, Ikunaiye said include: support for orphanages and vulnerable homes, sensitization and empowerment of women as well as training them on skill acquisition.

President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote had said: “Within the Dangote Group, I am proud to say that women are taking up topmost responsibilities and are doing very well in contributing to the rapid growth and expansion of our conglomerate across Africa. I will continue to support women and depend on their tremendous potential to transform the organization and societies in positive ways.”

International Women’s Day is usually observed on March 8 every year, and it seeks to acknowledge and celebrate the achievement of women. It also promotes gender equity.