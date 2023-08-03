Ministerial nominee list misses the female affirmative benchmark

Women’s affirmative group has expressed reservations about President Bola Tinubu‘s ministerial list, describing it as far below the expected benchmark of women’s representation.

The group, Gender Strategy and Advancement International (GSAI) said this in a statement signed by Mrs Adaora Onyechere Sydney-Jack, its Executive Director, on Thursday in Abuja.

Sydney-Jack said, “The list is a first step. At 19 per cent, we are still far from the benchmark of 35 per cent, yet not too far from reaching the goal.

Read also Lalong, Oyetola, 17 others make fresh ministerial list [Full list of the 19 nominees]

“The President has shown the political will to advance inclusion with his action and not just lip service, and there is hope as we await the remaining set of names and the appointments into board positions,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, had forwarded the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the remaining list of ministerial nominees.

NAN recalls that the seven women nominated in the first list were Hannatu Musawa, Betta Edu and Doris Aniche Uzoka.

Others included Nkiru Onyeojiocha, Stella Okotete, Uju Kennedy Ohaneye and Iman Suleiman Ibrahim.

In the second list, only two women-Lola, Ade John and Dr Mayram Shettima.