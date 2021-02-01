Minimum wage: FCT Minister of State begs NULGE to shelve impending strike

Members of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) have been called upon not to embark on the planned industrial action over non-implementation of the minimum wage.

Recall that members of the NULGE had threatened the authorities of Area Councils to commence the implementation of the minimum wage on or before January 31, 2021, or face industrial action.

To avert any strike action, Ramatu Aliyu, the Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has assured members of the union that the Administration was working assiduously to ensure that their demands were met.

Read Also: Beyond tolls, Nigeria needs a sustainable road fund

The Minister stressed that embarking on industrial action at this critical period of economic downturn would further worsen the situation.

While canvassing for improved internal revenue generation in the Area Councils, Aliyu promised that the Administration would consider the option of a bail-out to stabilize the current situation.