Minimum Wage: Ajaero, Osifo, lead labour to meet with Tinubu

Joe Ajaero, President of Nigeria Labour Congress NLC and Festus Osifo, President of the Trade Union Congress TUC, on Thursday, led other labour leaders in a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

The labour leaders who arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 2pm, were ushered into the meeting by Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President.

The meeting is sequel to earlier announcement by the President that he will hold wide consultations before taking a stand on the ongoing debate over the minimum wage.

Recall that the 37 man Tripartite Committee on the Minimum Wage failed to broker an agreement between the federal government and the Organised Labour, which led to the presentation of different figures by the government and labour on the minimum wage.

The federal government, state government and the Organised private sector had presented N62,000, while labour is insisting on N250,000.

The state governments and the Organised private sector have also insisted that they must not be given a wage burden that they cannot bear.

Labour however appealed to the President to give workers a ” living wage”, citing the current economic challenges faced by the workers.

It is expected that Nigeria will get a new minimum wage after today’s meeting between the government and the Organised Labour.