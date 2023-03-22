Meet Umo Eno the clergyman who is now Akwa Ibom’s governor-elect

By May 29, Umo Eno the lead pastor and founder of the All Nations Christian Ministry International became the first clergy in Akwa Ibom State to become a governor.

Eno was born on May 10, 1964 in Ikot Ekpene, Nsit-Ubium Akwa Ibom state. He started his early education in Lagos State in Local Authority primary school then left to Akwa Ibom for his secondary education at St Francis Secondary School in Eket but returned back to Lagos for the completion of his education at Victory High school Ikeja.

For his higher education Eno got his bachelor’s degree in Public administration from the University of Uyo and also a postgraduate degree with the same course in the University.

Before he joined politics he worked in Union Bank for many years, then moved to Bertola Machine tool Nigeria Limited and later Norman Holdings Limited. After years of service to these organisations, he decided to set up his own business – Royalty Group.

On January 4, 2021 he was appointed by Emmanuel Udom, the Akwa Ibom State governor as a member of the executive council. Umo was given the portfolio of Commissioner of Land and Water Resources.

Read also: PDP clears Douye Diri for Bayelsa guber election November 11

As commissioner he was able to recover lands through the Land Acquisition Recovery Committee from those who come to the government to buy without working on it, especially in the industrial parks.

Also Umo successfully compensated those whose land had been acquired by the government and used for government projects.

He decentralised the issuance of certificate of occupancy (C of O) that had prevented investors from investing in the state.

In February 2022 Umo became the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 Governorship race after clinching 993 votes in the party primaries.uuuuuu

In march 2023 he emerged as governor- elect of Akwa Ibom State in a closely contested election.

Umo has been married to his beloved wife Patience Umo Eno for the past 35 years.