PDP clears Douye Diri for Bayelsa guber election November 11

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) on Tuesday cleared the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri to contest the November 11 Bayelsa state Governorship election.

Chairman of the Screening Committee and Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaib, made this known in Abuja on Tuesday

“In line with the guideline, the next process is screening candidates for governorship in Bayelsa, and we have started.

He revealed that the committee had checked Diri’s document and interviewed him, adding that “ he is worthy to contest the election”.

“Ordinarily as the incumbent and having been a Senator, there shouldn’t be any issues with is document. But we didn’t rely on that, in line with the electoral law we still did our job. And we are glad to inform you that he is qualified to contest.

The committee noted that the Governor has “done well in Bayelsa state. And we are sure you will do well and consolidate the good work you have started.”

Speaking after the screening, Diri noted that the hitherto volatile state has achieved stability under his administration.

“Bayelsa was known as one of the flashpoints, particularly during elections, but for the first time in our states, we had presidential elections, National Assembly elections and the just concluded House of Assembly elections, there is no single death recorded in Bayelsa state,” he said.

Speaking on development, he noted that the state has done well in both infrastructure and human capital development.

“The records are also there that will speak for our government. And because we want to continue with the peace and security of our state, we want to continue with the already recorded human and infrastructural development of our state. We believe that the only way for us to stabilize our state is to continue and go for a second term,” he said.

“So that we will also hand over to others who will continue with the current peace and security that we enjoy in that state or the current level of human and infrastructural development.”

He described Bayelsa, as a PDP state, adding that “the previous government has done a lot and we are also completing many projects they started.

“As a matter of fact, they call me the completion governor we are completing most of the projects that were embarked upon by the previous administration and adding new projects to them,” he added.

“And I’m very sure that if you interact with those who live in Bayelsa, you will have every acknowledgment as to why this government has shared prosperity as to come on for re-elections.

“In the National Assembly elections, Bayelsa is the only state that recorded 3/3 in the Senatorial elections. We also won 4 House of Representatives out of 5 for PDP. So we are talking about 100/100 for PDP.

He also expressed confidence that the party will be returned to power on November 11, 2023.

“Except people bring the anti-democracy and those who are anti-democracy. But I can assure you that with the character of measuring popularity, we will win.

“The PDP is a formidable party in Bayelsa State. A lot of people who left us leading to the 2019 general elections are back to the party.

“So what we did has brought members of the party back not only them, but so many APC members have decamped to PDP so many over the period and so the other party is almost getting empty.

“It wasn’t an issue of anybody getting scared. I think people just feel that the government is doing well. And you know, you don’t change a winning team in football. Yeah. So everybody in the party feels we should continue with the winning team that we are and to put it succinctly that has led to our victory in this immediate past elections”.