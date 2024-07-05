Meet the six Nigerians elected into UK parliament

In the just concluded UK elections, some candidates of Nigerian-descent contested for seats in the parliament and emerged victorious.

Out of 30 of them, six were elected to represent their various constituencies.

The Labour party which won the majority seat in the parliament had the highest number. Eight British Nigerians represented the party in their various constituencies and four of them won their seats.

While the Conservative had four Nigerians with two of them getting re-elected

Here are the Nigerians

Helen Grant

Helen Grant continued as a Conservative representative for Maidstone and Malling constituency as she held onto her seat by winning 14,146 votes. She was first elected in 2010 and has served in the parliament since then.

Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch, joined the Conservative Party in 2005 and since then has been active in Conservative politics. She was declared winner of the North West Essex legislative election on Friday after receiving 19,360 votes to Labour candidate,

Chi Onwurah

Is a British MP born to Nigerian father has been re-elected as Labour MP for Newcastle central and west, she secured 11,060 vote out of 18,875

Florence Dauta Eshalomi

Florence has been active in politics since 2019 when she contested and won parliament seat under the Labour party. In the 2024 elections she was reelected. She got a total of 21,528 votes.

Kate Osamor

Kate is a British Labour politician who has been Member of Parliament for Edmonton and Winchmore hill from 2015. The 55 year old was reelected into UK parliament after she secured a total of 20,520.

Taiwo Owatemi

Born in 1992, she defended her parliament seat in Coventry North West under the Labour Party and won with 19,696 votes.