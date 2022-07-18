McEnies Global Communication CEO gives tips to successful event planning business

The Group Chief Executive Officer of McEnies Global Communications, Omolaraeni Olaosebikan, has given some tips that she said could lead to huge success in the event planning business, if applied well.

Olaosebikan, who is an event planning consultant and PR expert for close to two decades, said: “The event planning business is probably not for the faint-hearted. This business requires the ability to perform well under stress, to balance multiple demands, to be creative and flexible in stressful situations, and to network extensively. Event planning will also likely involve long and irregular hours. However, event planning can be a profitable and fun home-based business for the right person.”

The Public Relations experts, who spoke at an event in Ikeja Lagos, on the major hindrances limiting businesses in Nigeria, identified inadequate finance as a major problem confronting women-led businesses. She also used the opportunity to appeal to the government and other relevant stakeholders to do more for women entrepreneurs, knowing full well that their impact today is undeniable with the capacity to influence the society socio-economically.

According to her, “There are still more women like me who would love to tow the path of entrepreneurship if only the enabling environment offer them the needed support. Remember the saying that if you empower a woman, you have empowered a nation.”

She further said: “To the glory of God in this event planning business, I have over the years helped various clients most of whom are dignitaries to plan and coordinate their events. These events range from weddings, family gatherings to corporate events, retreats or seminars. I devote time and expertise to manage the details in such a way that clients do not need to bother themselves but to go to sleep.”

When asked about her advice for some Nigerians who may want to go into the event planning business she said: “The best way to promote your new business is by word of mouth, publicity. Get your clients to refer their friends to you. Also encourage your event service provider partners to recommend you to their clients. However, this will happen only when your work is excellent. You can also advertise by sharing flyers and business cards or open a website.

“You equally need to be mentored and engage in requisite training and courses. You can also put an ad in your local newspaper, radio and TV. Try social networking too. Meanwhile, hard work, patience and integrity are also vital in making the business successful and fruitful.”