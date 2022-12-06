Mass literacy support: Jonathan, Gbajabiamila, Wike, others for Hall of Fame award

A Non-Governmental Association for Literacy Support Services (NOGALSS) has concluded plans to honour former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the House of Representatives’ Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike with the Hall of Fame awards 2022 edition.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of NOGALSS, Idris A. Musa said the award was in recognition of their commitments toward solving the problem of mass illiteracy in their respective leadership capacities over the years.

The statement added that the event was scheduled for mid-December in Abuja, just as other Nigerians are also listed for the award.

“In recognition of their commitments and concerns toward solving the challenges of mass illiteracy in their respective leadership capacities, former Nigerian President, his Excellency, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan; the House of Representatives’ Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, have been selected for the NOGALSS Hall of Fame awards 2022.

“Also to be recognised with awards are the executive Governor of Borno State, his Excellency, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum; his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as well as the Executive Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya.

“Others include some serving and former governors and lawmakers who have distinguished themselves in the area of mass literacy and continuous education initiatives, helping to bridge the literacy gaps between rural and urban dwellers in their respective states and constituencies either as Chief Executives or representatives.

“The former governors of Imo and Zamfara States, Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha, and Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi also made the painstakingly prepared list.

“It is on record that NOGALSS (Non-Governmental Association for Literacy Support Services) as an umbrella body of all Non-Governmental Organisations in the field of education and mass literacy is poised to ensuring continuous educational development, and to encourage those Nigerians who have contributed to educational upliftment in the country.”

According to the statement, “The award will also be conferred on a traditional ruler, as well as a captain of industry in the country.

“Statistics have shown that more than 65 million Nigerians are illiterates and the number is rising daily. This, to us at NOGALSS, is a glaring crisis, a national emergency. And while the consequences are understood by many, little concern and commitment has been shown in this regard.”

Explaining the reason for the organisation, Musa said: “NOGALSS is a registered entity which is recognised by the Federal Ministry of Education, and works with all the 36 states agencies for mass education. We partner and work closely with United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisations (UNESCO) and other UN Agencies.

“As we prepare to honour some of those who have shown concern in the development of education; one of the first ladies from Northern Nigeria and of the Kano State Governor, her Excellency, Hajiya Hafsat Ganduje, will also be honoured with a Hall of Fame award.

“The Emir of Gombe and Chairman, Gombe Sate Council of Emirs and Chiefs, HRH. Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, is equally on the list of the awardees.

“A business tycoon in the cement manufacturing industry, who is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu will as well be inducted into the Hall of Fame with award of excellence.

“NOGALSS therefore seeks to use the event to further inspire and encourage other private and voluntary organisations in the delivery of literacy and non-formal education, vocational and life skills in Nigeria, to see their undertakings as important services to humanity.”