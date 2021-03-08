Mason Atlantic launches logistics platform Darum App

Mason Atlantic Limited via its subsidiary, Darum (a logistics hailing app), is set to contribute to the growth of businesses across Nigeria by providing seamless delivery options for business owners and individuals who use dispatch services in Lagos.

The company is doing this with Darum App which it launched recently at its Lagos office in Yaba, according to Abiola Yekini, co-founder & CEO of Darum App.

The virtual launch had business owners, the press, partners and the general public in attendance.

The Darum App is developed to provide a trustworthy platform that fosters timely and scalable delivery services with consideration to cost, distance and duration.

Olaide Olaniyi, head of business, explained during a Q&A session at the launch that the Darum platform would bridge the gap between business owners, individual users and logistics companies.

He asserted that making delivery fast, easy and safe and affordable, access to dispatch options, ability to track packages by everyone are some of the key benefits presented by Darum.

Ridwan Egbeyemi, product designer of Darum, said the interface of the Darum App is built to ensure smooth interaction and transaction between business owners, individual users and logistics companies or dispatch riders.

Attendees at the launch expressed excitement at having a platform like Darum, as they confirmed the level of solution it would bring to the logistics industry.

It was gathered that the Darum App is now live on the Google Play store and App store for the general public. The Darum Rider App is also available for logistics company owners to sign up.