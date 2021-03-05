BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

FMDQ Exchange approves registration of Fidson N10bn Commercial Paper on its platform

FMDQ Exchange
FMDQ approved the Registration of the Fidson Healthcare N10 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme

Committed to the continuous development of the Nigerian financial market, in collaboration with market stakeholders, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of FMDQ Holdings Plc (“FMDQ Group), has through its Board Listings, Markets and Technology Committee, approved the Registration of the Fidson Healthcare Plc N10 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme on its…

