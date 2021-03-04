Axxela Completes Another 18km Natural Gas Pipeline in South West Nigeria; Achieves First Gas to Rite Foods Factory in Ososa

March 1, 2021 (Lagos, Nigeria) — Axxela Limited (“Axxela”, or the “Company”) via its subsidiary Transit Gas Nigeria Limited (“TGNL”), and in partnership with the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Limited (“NGMC”) a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, its long-time strategic partner, has successfully commissioned an 18km gas pipeline system in Ogun State, South West, Nigeria. The 150mmscfd pipeline runs from Ibefun to Rite Foods Limited’s large-scale factory in Ososa, Ogun State.

First gas has been delivered through this pipeline to Rite Foods Limited, the manufacturer of Bigi Drinks, Rite and Bigi Sausages, and Fearless Energy Drinks. With consistent gas supply, the fast-moving consumer goods company will achieve significant energy cost-savings.

Speaking on the project commissioning, Axxela Chief Executive Officer, Bolaji Osunsanya highlighted the company’s commitment to growth and industrialisation. “This venture is in firm alignment with our near-to-long term market expansion strategy, and emphasises our push to broaden our asset portfolio and strengthen our market play within the gas sector. Axxela/NGMC pioneered gas distribution in the Greater Lagos area, and our present positioning enables us significantly increase our industrial and commercial client footprint across the south-western corridor. By

providing the gas advantage, we are enabling the development of self-sustaining industrial clusters to bolster Nigeria’s industrialisation and socio-economic empowerment.”

The Sagamu Gas Distribution Zone (“SGDZ”) development is a joint venture between NGMC and TGNL (the “NGMC/TGNL JV”) which commenced operations in 2019 by delivering gas to growing industrial users including Apple & Pears Limited, West Africa Soy Industries Limited, Uraga Power Solutions Limited, Emzor Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited and Coleman Technical Industries Limited.

Speaking on the NGMC/TGNL JV and the new pipeline grid, NGMC Managing Director, Engr. Faruk Usman said: “As part of our strategy, we are delighted to pioneer and implement initiatives with private players, which is a clear indication of our willingness to collaborate and ensure the success of Nigeria’s Gas Expansion Programme. The

SGDZ will contribute to the development of Sagamu and its environs by facilitating industrial growth, cleaner energy generation, and fostering community employment through gas availability.”

In line with Axxela’s and NGMC’s commitment to the International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) Performance Standards, Corporate Social Responsibility projects have been implemented across the host communities of the operation.

About Axxela

Axxela is a Helios Investment Partners LLP portfolio company, and the first privately-owned designated natural gas shipper on the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP). Axxela is also the pioneering private sector-led developer of natural gas distribution in Nigeria, delivering at peak 80 million standard cubic feet per day to over 180 industrial and

commercial clients via a vast network of gas infrastructure. With over 330 km in gas pipeline infrastructure built, Axxela provides unique energy solutions primarily through its subsidiaries: Gaslink Nigeria Limited, Gas Network Services Limited, Central Horizon Gas Company Limited, and Transit Gas Nigeria Limited.

About NGMC

The Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Limited (NGMC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of NNPC. The company was incorporated in July 2016 after the unbundling of the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC) Limited. The NGMC mainly engages in sourcing, marketing, and distribution of natural gas to major industrial users and utility companies in Nigeria and the West-African sub-region