Man arrested for issuing death threat against EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a man identified as Kayode Cole for threatening the life of Ola Olukoyede, the executive chairman of the commission.

Cole was arrested on Monday in the Lugbe area of Abuja.

He issued the threat on Instagram under the username “1billionsecretss” in response to an Instablog9ja post dated February 1, 2024.

Instablog9ja had posted a story with the caption: “A Religious Sect Is Laundering Money for Terrorists. We Traced N7 Billion Fraud Proceeds to another Religious Group – EFCC Chairman”.

Cole commented that the EFCC chairman would not survive the next six months.

“He will be dead in six months. This man will be dead in 6 months remember I said it”, he said.

During questioning, Cole stated his actions were for attention.

The suspect will be handed over to the appropriate authority for further investigation and prosecution, according to the EFCC.

Recall that Olukoyede on January 30, 2024, disclosed at a dialogue in Abuja that a religious sect was implicated in laundering funds for terrorist activities, and another group was involved in shielding a money launderer.