Malaria: Makinde flags off distribution of insecticide nets

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Monday, kick-started the distribution of five million insecticide-treated nets to citizens across the 33 local government areas of the state.

While explaining that his administration will continue to deliver accessible, affordable, and qualitative healthcare for all indigenes and residents of the state, he reiterated the commitment to improve access to healthcare delivery by providing functional primary healthcare centres the 351 electoral wards of the state.

Makinde, who was represented at the event by the deputy chief of staff, Abdul-mojeed Mogbonjubola, said the distribution of the nets will increase awareness among communities on the appropriate knowledge, attitude and skills in preventing malaria caused by mosquito bites.

At the event held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Makinde said the state will equally improve the health of mothers and children by reducing morbidity and mortality across communities.

“My presence at this occasion underscores the importance this administration has for the health and wellbeing of the people of the state.

“Malaria is still a public health challenge in Nigeria and Oyo State. It seriously challenges the healthcare needs of women and children in our communities, especially at the grassroots. This net distribution process is expected to increase awareness of communities on the appropriate knowledge, attitude and skills in preventing malaria caused by mosquito bites. This will further improve the health of mothers and children by reducing morbidity and mortality across communities.”

He assured that his administration will continue to provide accessible, affordable and qualitative healthcare for all, especially children and women, saying that “we cannot fold our arms and bury our heads in the sand without acknowledging the sheer magnitude of weak health systems has thrust on the public.

“It is for this reason that the state deemed it necessary to put in place different health intervention which is free and assessable to the grassroots. Such intervention includes improving access to health care delivery by providing one primary health care centre per ward, improving human resources for health and providing community health insurance services Also, free education is provided by our College of Nursing and Midwifery,” he added.

The governor emphasised that his administration, in a bid to ensure that health services in the state are evidence-based, community data capturing is now electronic to ensure all grassroots households are captured and have access to health care services.

“The focus of the state government in healthcare service delivery is in partnership for sustainability. It is in this wise that this administration will continue to reach out to development partners, well-meaning organisations and notable individuals within and outside the country for partnership and collaboration to implement programmes and projects that will improve the health status of the people.

“In attaining this goal, I am pleased to state that the Oyo State ministry of health, health insurance agency and the State Primary Health Care Board, in collaboration with our colleges are working to ensure universal health coverage at a cost-effective and sustainable way.”